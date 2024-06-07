Govt staff colony at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi to have mall-like market

A sprawling residential complex comprising 700 apartments along with a new market hub in Sarojini Nagar, south Delhi, is all set to be handed over to allottees, according to National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) officials aware of the matter. The project is being constructed over 258 acres, located north of Ring Road, south of Safdarjung airport, with Africa Avenue Road to the west. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The officials said that the flats and the market, part of a larger project, are in the final stages of delivery, adding that the agency has applied to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the occupation certificate (OC).

The redevelopment project, undertaken by the central government housing agency, is coming up near the prominent Sarojini Nagar street market, next to the Metro station.

Sarojini Nagar is one of the seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies planned by the Union housing ministry in Delhi. As part of the project, over 10,000 government flats are being built, out of which 700 type 2 or 2BHK flats are ready for possession, officials added. The adjacent commercial hub, called DownTown, comprises around 600 shops, including office and retail spaces in a high-street mall.

“Sarojini Nagar redevelopment consists of a commercial complex, DownTown, and government quarters. The residential (government quarters) packages/phases, including the social infrastructure, are at different stages of execution. Some of the towers are ready for handover. We are awaiting the OC for these towers and DownTown. This will mark the first handover for Sarojini Nagar,” said an NBCC spokesperson.

The flats will be handed over to the allottees and the shops will be auctioned.

An ambitious project

The project is being constructed over 258 acres, located north of Ring Road, south of Safdarjung airport, with Africa Avenue Road to the west.

DownTown has been built on a land parcel of 2.18 acres, incorporating 500,000 sq metres of commercial built-up area, spread over four levels of basement (with lower and upper grounds) and eight additional floors.

“The DownTown building includes a landscaped atrium on the ground floor giving the visual appeal of large open green space. The atriums are designed as street-level promenades. The public spaces also have open terraces, furnishings, glazed entrances and facade to provide visual experience and maximum use of the daylight,” said an NBCC official, requesting anonymity. The first four levels of the hub will accommodate retail spaces and the top levels will be for official use.

Once complete, the project will also include schools, dispensaries, banquet and community halls, a police station, a local shopping centre, a library and a post office, among other civic infrastructure, NBCC has said.

‘Work led to loss of business’

Though officials said the project is being developed to expand and upgrade the area, traders of the prominent flea and street market in Sarojini Nagar said the project has hampered their business. The road closures and widespread dust owing to the construction work have kept customers at bay, they said.

“The construction of these additional flats will only add to shoppers and is a benefit for us, but the ongoing construction has caused much loss. We have informed the authorities several times that many roads have broken due to the movement of heavy vehicles. Of the 21 approach roads leading to the market, 19 are closed due to construction. Because of this many customers, especially those coming by car, have been staying away from the market,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar mini market association.

Construction began in 2022, and project is slated to be finished by 2026.

700 flats ready

Officials said that 700 type 2 or 2BHK flats are ready for possession, adding that the agency has applied for OCs for around eight towers. They expect to receive the certificates from NDMC within a month.

The residential area includes five types of government quarters — 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. These will include 160 towers with basements and service apartments. Officials said the accommodations will cater to around 100,000 people.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has planned seven GPRA colonies in Delhi, three of which are being developed by NBCC — Naoroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar. Four others are being developed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), including Kasturba Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Mohammadpur and Tyagraj Nagar.

Delhi has multiple low-rise colonies, mostly concentrated in parts of south Delhi that were built during the 1970s and 1980s to accommodate central government employees.

GPRA colonies have been planned to redevelop these old and dilapidated colonies with high-rise constructions to accommodate more residential units along with other social infrastructure.

NBCC recently announced that it has completed the redevelopment of the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and has also started work on the residential towers at Netaji Nagar. This will be completed in seven phases.