Govt vs babus fight plays out on floor of the House

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government legislators on Monday accused the officials in the finance department of impeding the flow of funds to various government schemes, “causing suffering” to the residents of the state. Delhi finance minister Atishi speaks in the Delhi assembly on a debate over the finance department stopping funds. (PTI)

Speaking in ongoing session of the Delhi legislative assembly the MLAs said that the hinderance caused by the finance department has stalled various important projects related to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and maintenance of water supply across various colonies in the Capital.

This is not the first time that the assembly, dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has had a confrontation with bureaucrats who effectively report to lieutenant governor VK Saxena, who in turn reports to the Bharatiya Janata Party led Union government.

Speaking in the House, Delhi finance minister Atishi said the BJP knows that no matter how hard they try, they will not be able to defeat Arvind Kejriwal, therefore they are using bureaucracy to stop development work in Delhi.

“When people face problems like overflowing sewer, water supply, they reach out to their MLAs. In the last eight years, unprecedented work has taken place under the Kejriwal government in Delhi. Under AAP the size of the annual budget has increased from around ₹30,000 crore in 2014-15 to ₹78,800 crore in 2023-24. There is no crisis of funds despite several free schemes, but the finance department is not ready to release the funds to any department which is ultimately causing hardships to people,” Atishi said while concluding a discussion on the topic, “hindrances being created by the Finance Department in the functioning of Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and Health Department”.

AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar, Madan Lal, who initiated the discussion, said since the Delhi services ordinance was passed in May this year, the officers are blocking the work by the AAP government due to pressure from the central government. “In several areas including in upscale areas even small maintenance work on water supply lines, work to fix sewer line, are pending. Roads are in bad condition, and are not being repaired. Since the contractors are not getting paid, they are refusing to carry out the projects,” said Lal.

Atishi said DJB is yet to clear dues of nearly ₹1200 crore owed to the contractors in DJB because finance department is not releasing funds.

Atishi said, “Entire Delhi is suffering because no contractor is ready to work. In all areas important works are pending despite work order are being issued, but no contractor is ready to start new work. I directed principal secretary (finance) Ashish Chandra Verma five times to release the DJB funds, but he didn’t do that,” Atishi said.

A finance department official said ₹559 crore were released to DJB as part of second instalment of dues, and the rest of the money will be released after the water utility finishes geotagging the projects.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution summoning Verma at 2pm after AAP MLAs accused the finance department of stalling work. “....because the funds were not approved by the principal secretary (finance), annual programmes of the assembly on Diwali and Chhath could not be held this year. The function on Christmas will also not be held,” Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

When Verma did not arrive by 2pm, the assembly issued a fresh summon for him to appear before it at 5pm, but the officer did not come. In place of Verma, finance secretary Niharika Rai appeared before the assembly.

When contracted, Verma said he was on leave on Monday which is why he did not appear before the assembly.

The finance minister said that the Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) is “indirectly” blocking the funds to the government. “The officers [without naming any officer] tell us in private conversations that they want to work, but they are being threatened of repercussions by the BJP government if they work for the AAP government,” Atishi said.

AAP MLA from Model Town, Akhilesh Tripathi, said the officers have no accountability. “I propose that the assembly pass an order deducting the daily salary of the principal secretary (finance) till he appears before the assembly,” Tripathi said. No decision was taken on his proposal.

Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the officers of the Delhi government have become “vigilant” ever since the “excise scam has surfaced”. “The excise scam is being investigated by CBI and ED, irregularities have been found in the renovation of the CM’s bungalow, and in many other projects implemented by the AAP government such as installation of panic buttons scam in DTC buses, irregularities in work by irrigation and flood control department, etc. The irregularities have made the officers vigilant, and they are extra careful. If the finance department is raising questions on the files, why does the government not answer them rather than confronting the finance department,” said Bidhuri.

Later, the assembly asked the privileges committee to look into finance secretary ignoring the House summons.

Urban development minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “All government works are being disrupted because the finance department is not releasing funds. People are not getting treatment in government hospitals. On the request by the MLAs, the Speaker had called principal secretary (finance). Even after two summons were issued to him, he did not come. With everyone’s consent, the Speaker referred the matter to the Privileges Committee.”

The two-day winter session concluded on Monday evening.