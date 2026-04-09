GST officials found absent during Delhi CM's surprise inspection; action ordered

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the state GST office in ITO, where several officials including senior officers were found absent from duty.
ALSO READ | Punjab GST collections up 12.52%, says finance minister
Gupta directed that immediate show-cause notices be issued to all those who were missing from their duties.
ALSO READ | 2025-26 financial year: Haryana saw highest GST growth among all states: Govt
She reiterated that biometric attendance is mandatory for all, and directed departments to ensure strict compliance.
ALSO READ | GST collections up 8.5% in Ludhiana, touch ₹9,015 crore in FY 2025-26
Officials have also been asked to submit biometric attendance records for the past one month, so that responsibility can be fixed.