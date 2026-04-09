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    GST officials found absent during Delhi CM's surprise inspection; action ordered

    In a surprising move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discovered several GST officials absent during an inspection. 

    Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the state GST office in ITO, where several officials including senior officers were found absent from duty.

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took immediate action against the absent officials. (Sumit)
    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took immediate action against the absent officials. (Sumit)

    ALSO READ | Punjab GST collections up 12.52%, says finance minister

    Gupta directed that immediate show-cause notices be issued to all those who were missing from their duties.

    ALSO READ | 2025-26 financial year: Haryana saw highest GST growth among all states: Govt

    She reiterated that biometric attendance is mandatory for all, and directed departments to ensure strict compliance.

    ALSO READ | GST collections up 8.5% in Ludhiana, touch 9,015 crore in FY 2025-26

    Officials have also been asked to submit biometric attendance records for the past one month, so that responsibility can be fixed.

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