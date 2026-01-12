A 32-year-old private security guard was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 60-year-old woman by attacking her with a brick following an altercation in an under-construction building in outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area late Friday, police said on Sunday. Guard arrested for killing elderly woman in Bawana

The woman was identified as Haliya Khatoon, who lived with her husband in a JJ Colony in Narela.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said the matter surfaced after local residents informed a police team patrolling in the area about the murder.

“The team reached the crime scene, a tin-shed guard room in the under-construction building, and found the injured woman on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. A case of murder was registered and investigation taken up,” DCP Swami said.

According to police, the woman had injuries to her head and face, and a brick with blood on it was found lying nearby. The suspect, who had fled the scene, was held early Saturday morning from outer Delhi.

“The suspect, identified as Suresh Kumar, said he was drunk when the elderly woman came to the guard room. An argument broke out between the two, and Kumar attacked the woman. We are questioning him to ascertain what led to the argument and then the murder,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

“Police zeroed in on Kumar as it was his night duty and he was missing after the incident. The woman’s phone was also missing. Through technical surveillance, Kumar’s location was tracked and he was arrested from Bawana a few hours after the murder was reported. The stolen phone was also recovered from him.” the DCP added.