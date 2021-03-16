Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet
An accidental firing by a man carrying an illegal pistol at a wedding in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur left him and another guest injured on Sunday evening, the police said.
The man, identified by the police as 28-year-old Vishal Thakur, was arrested and booked under the Arms Act, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (north-east). “We have identified the source who provided the illegal gun to Thakur. We are trying to arrest him as well,” said the DCP.
Sunday’s firing is the latest in a series of shooting incidents in north-east Delhi. Before that, between Friday and Saturday, three separate incidents of shooting left a man dead and two others injured in the district. The police said they have solved all those three crimes.
The latest firing incident, the DCP said, was accidental, even though the gun itself was illegal, making the entire incident the result of a criminal act.
Thakur, a resident of Shalimar Garden Extension in Ghaziabad, was attending a friend’s wedding in Maujpur on Sunday night when the firing happened. He runs a gymnasium in his neighbourhood.
“Thakur and his friend, Suraj Dhaka, were leaving the function and getting on their motorcycle when the gun that Thakur was carrying accidentally went off. The bullet first pierced his thigh and then the knee of Dhaka sitting behind him,” said the DCP.
Both men fell off the motorcycle and had to be taken to a nearby hospital even as the police were alerted.
The DCP said an injured Thakur was soon arrested. Since it was difficult to immediately establish if Dhaka too had anything to do with the gun, no legal action was pursued against him. The injuries to both the men are not life-threatening, police said.
Last year, there were 672 incidents of firearms used in crimes in Delhi, just a few number short of the 736 such incidents in 2019. According to the police, 2,735 illegal guns were seized throughout last year, the National Crime Records Bureau data shows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance
- The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with ₹11 lakh fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6%, says Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox