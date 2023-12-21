Gurugram club owner chased, shot at, beaten with rods over financial dispute

A 36-year-old owner of a Gurugram club was chased, fired at, and beaten with an iron rod by four to five men in the Fatehpur Beri area in southeast Delhi on Thursday morning over a financial dispute, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. Police said that Harkesh had an old dispute with a few people from a Faridabad village in connection with the club. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said the victim, Sundar Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Dera village, runs the club with his business partner, Harkesh Singh, a resident of Gurugram.

Police said that they received a control room call at 8.53am at Fatehpur Beri police station and the caller, Rahul Kumar, said that his elder brother was shot at. Police reached the spot near a farm on Dera Mandi Road.

Police said that Harkesh had an old dispute with a few people from a Faridabad village in connection with the club.

Rahul said that Sundar was on his way home at 8am when he called Harkesh and told him that two cars were chasing him, and also opened fire at him near the Gwal Pahari Chowki in Gurugram.

“They continued to chase him, and when Sundar reached Dera Mandi Road, they overtook his car and stopped him. They fired three rounds, and beat him up with an iron rod. He did not sustain any bullet wound, but received a head injury after being attacked with the rod,” Chowdhary said.

Sundar was taken to the AIIMS trauma center by his relative, police said. Rahul said the attackers were asking for “protection money”.

“They wanted to kill my brother. He is now in the intensive care unit. These men have an extortion business with several criminal cases registered against them,” he said.

The victim’s business partner, Harkesh, said: “The suspects are fearless. They first opened fire in Gurugram and then in Delhi. I seems they are not scared of the law at all.”

Chowdhary said a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act was registered.