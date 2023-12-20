Gurugram woman sexually assaults her daughter to frame kin: Police

A 30-year-old Gurugram woman allegedly sexually assaulted her 13-year-old daughter in a bid to falsely implicate her husband’s brother and cousin for abducting and gangraping the child, the Gurugram Police said on Wednesday. However, senior officers said that no action has been taken against the woman yet as the investigation is still underway, adding they would decide if a counter-first information report (FIR) needs to be filed against the woman depending on the testimony of the minor girl. A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the woman begrudged her husband for not supporting her financially because of which she sought to get back at him. (Representational image)

Police officers aware of the case said the matter came to light when they were probing the case lodged by the woman at the Women’s police station (west) on December 16 and found that the suspects booked in the case — under sections 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and 323 of Indian Penal Code — were not even in the city when the incident took place.

According to the police, the woman is originally from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had moved to Gurugram with her two daughters and two sons three years ago. She had all her children with her first husband from whom she separated in 2018. Thereafter, she married her present husband, who hails from Charkhi Dadi in Haryana, in 2021. While the husband works as a private truck driver,the woman worked at an industrial firm in Sector 10, police said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the woman begrudged her husband for not supporting her financially because of which she sought to get back at him. The officer added that this was also the second such instance in the last three months when the woman tried to falsely implicate her husband and his relatives.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime against women) Virender Vij said that the brother and the cousin of the victim’s stepfather had appeared before investigators on Wednesday. “They were quizzed but were released as no concrete evidence was found against them yet. Stern legal action will be taken if it is established that the allegations were false,” he said, adding that they will soon move court against the woman in the earlier case for penal action for misusing the law.

Giving details of the present case, the officer cited above anonymously, said the woman alleged that her eldest daughter was abducted from near their residence in Sector 10 around 12pm on December 13 when she had ventured out to purchase some groceries. “The mother alleged that after searching for several hours, she found her daughter dumped in a garbage heap in an injured condition around 5pm,” he said.

“On December 16, she took her daughter to the civil hospital when doctors alerted the police about the sexual assault. Thereafter, an FIR was registered against two people and an unidentified suspect on the mother’s complaint. During the investigation, we found CCTV footage showing the girl walking with her younger brother towards a grocery store from her residence and returning home around 1pm on December 13 while the mother alleged that she was abducted in a car at 12pm,” he said.

Officers said that the girl was counselled during which she disclosed that it was her mother who had assaulted her in a way that appeared like rape during the medical examination. “From investigation, it has surfaced that the mother had allegedly assaulted the daughter in both the cases in a way that it looks like sexual assault in medical examination,” the officer added.

The girl also said that she was told by her mother to narrate the false story before the police when asked.

In the first case the woman filed against her husband in October, she alleged that the man — the girl’s step-father — and his cousin raped the girl after abducting her. However, the investigation revealed the husband was in Ujjain when the woman said the incident happened.

Officials said that the GPS location of his truck and the tower location of his phones showed he was not in the city.