2 bleed to death on Gurugram road after accident

Two brothers bled to death after they were hit by a speeding car near Pathreri in Bilaspur, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

Officers said the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, when Mohit Kumar, 25, and Vivek Kumar, 23, were returning to their home in Pathreri on foot. Police said both of them worked in a manufacturing firm on the Tauru-Bilaspur road, and had left the office after their shift ended.

A senior police officer said the bodies were discovered by villagers from Pathreri at around 5am, following which CCTV footage of the area was scanned, which showed a car speeding away at around 3.30am.

The officer said that prima facie, it appears that the driver dozed off, and the car veered on to the footpath where the brothers were walking. “After hitting the brothers, the car once again went back on the road and sped away,” he said.

On the complaint of Rajesh Kumar, one of the people who spotted the bodies, a first information report was registered against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Bilaspur police station on Saturday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said they have traced the registration number of the car that had hit the two. “We will arrest the driver soon,” he said.