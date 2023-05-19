Promising gifts, two held from Delhi for cheating Gurugram woman

Gurugram police arrested two suspects, including a Nigerian national, from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Thursday for allegedly cheating a Gurugram-based woman of ₹1.73 lakh on the pretext of sending her gifts after befriending her a matrimonial website, police said on Friday. Police said the suspects were identified as Gabriela Sharmila, 33, and Nigerian national Daniel Gozie, 38. (Image for representation)

Police said that Gabriela had called the victim around second week of March pretending to be a customs official from Mumbai airport and told that there were illegal items in the parcel sent to her. The victim was told that she needs to pay custom duty and other charges. Around March 20, she deposited the money in the bank accounts created by the suspects who would withdraw cash immediately after each transaction.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that an unidentified associate of Daniel Gozie befriended the victim on a matrimonial website and claimed to be an Indian working in Turkey for a diamond firm. He later told her that he was sending gifts for her.

“Police interrogated the suspects and sought information on how many women they targeted and who the other members of their gang were. Gozie used to arrange fake SIM cards and bank accounts for the gang,” he said, adding five mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Earlier on April 2, the police had arrested a suspect Ignatus Ngosine in the same case, Dahiya said.

An FIR was registered on March 31 against unidentified suspects under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Cybercrime (South) police station, said police.