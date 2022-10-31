Halloween ’22: DU students to turn up the spook-meter!

It’s believed that the tradition of celebrating Halloween arose from the celebration of the Celtic festival of Samhain, where people would dress up and light bonfires. Today, the freak fiesta is celebrated far and wide with immense zeal. Students of Delhi University, too, are geared up to celebrate October 31, Halloween Day. From horror movie screenings to cosplay contests, the excitement is back just like pre-Covid times.

Fang-tastic spookfest at IHE

At Institute of Home Economics in Hauz Khas, a Halloween party is in store. Garima Sharma, president of the PR & Publicity Society, informs, “We’ve organised five events that include a cosplay competition, which is pretty important, considering it’s Halloween. There’s Open Mic, where people will share spooky tales. There’s Freeze Dance, a dancing game, Cypher, a jam session and another fun-filled game called Would You Rather.”

Halloween celebrations at IHE made the students prepare an interesting decor in advance.

Horror and more, at KNC

Wide Angle: The Film Society of Kamala Nehru College (KNC) is indulging in something hatke with The Cinephiles Coven. Seher Pokhariyal, a final-year student and vice president of the society, shares, “We’re screening the acclaimed Hindi horror fantasy film, Tumbbad (2018), followed by a bone-chilling discussion of it. We’ve collaborated with Snapshots (photography society) for a Halloween-themed photo booth, have set up a makeup and face painting stall to spice things up. Attendees have been encouraged to cosplay as their favourite paranormal flick characters. Those who have registered with us and can furnish legitimate identification will be granted entry.”

Skeleberations galore at SRCC

There’s no fun sans a spooktacular treasure hunt! Hence, the English Literary Society at Shri Ram College of Commerce, North Campus, has in store Thrillerama - A Lit Halloween Skeleberation. Khushi Kaul, secretary of the society, says, “We’ve weaved the strings of literature and Halloween into the fabric of our treasure hunt. With clues dotted around the college premises, exuding a touch of horror, and the stage set-up for several games like Trick-and-Trivia, we’re celebrating Halloween in our own unique fashion. Teams from all colleges of DU can participate. Prizes worth ₹4,000 are at stake, as is a hefty cash prize for the champions!”

College students are leaving no stone unturned to give a spooky makeover to their campus parties.

Carn-evil at SGTB

In some colleges, the fun began quite early. Students of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, for instance, had a slew of events in the run-up to the day. Harkeerat Singh, a second-year student of English (Hons), says, “We had an art exhibition, a cosplay competition and also offered face painting, which received massive appreciation. We gave BTS merch to the winners of the cosplay competition — Ankit Thakur (dressed as The Scarecrow from Batman Begins) and Hem Kaur (dressed as Wednesday Addams).”

