New Delhi, A day after students protested at Delhi University's Hansraj College over suspension notices issued to 30 students, a core disciplinary committee meeting was held on Tuesday to reconsider the suspension letter, according to college officials. Hansraj College reviews suspension of 30 students; decision expected on Wednesday

The college administration had suspended 30 students through five letters issued from April 20 to April 25, for various reasons, ranging from alleged violence and misconduct during the college fest to being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms".

"The core disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday, and the suspended students were allowed to present their sides. Based on the minutes of the meeting, the decisions will be taken on Wednesday," a college official said.

At least 18 students out of the total 30 were suspended for a "serious incident of violence, misconduct and breach of discipline that occurred within the college premises during the Annual Fest on 8th and 9th April."

The last two letters, dated April 23 and April 25, suspended 11 students.

The April 23 notice suspended seven students on the grounds of being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms and engaging in activities that have adversely affected the academic environment of the institution".

The final notice came on April 25, naming the four office-bearers of the students' union, namely president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

"In view of the serious incident of violence, misconduct and breach of discipline that occurred during the Annual Fest....the following office-bearers of the Hansraj College Students' Union are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings, " the notice mentioned.

Meanwhile, acting on a complaint by the administration, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the Hansraj clash during a college festival.

"Preliminary reports indicate incidents of violence and the alleged entry of outsiders during the event. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," said a senior police officer, adding that no arrests have been made so far, as police are continuing to verify facts and examine the circumstances.

The officer added, "We have registered a case against 17 people on the complaint of the Hansraj principal over charges of hurt, restraint and criminal trespass. The 17 students include some from Hansraj College and some from the Kirori Mal College."

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