Home / Cities / Delhi News / Haryana govt increases deployment at Singhu
delhi news

Haryana govt increases deployment at Singhu

  • The decision came after the Haryana CM held a high-level meeting of top officers to review the law and order situation
Police personnel at the Singhu border site where a 32-year-old man was found tied to a barricade on Friday.&nbsp;(Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo)
Police personnel at the Singhu border site where a 32-year-old man was found tied to a barricade on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Haryana government on Friday evening deployed at least four companies of central forces at the farmer protest site at Singhu on the outskirts of Delhi, hours after a 32-year-old man was brutally murdered allegedly by members of the Nihang Sikh group.

The government decided to deploy more personnel after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a high-level meeting of top officers to review the law and order situation. The crime occurred near the Haryana-Delhi border in Kundli.

There are roughly 70 personnel in one company, hence around 300 personnel have been deployed at the site now.

Home minister Anil Vij, chief secretary (CS) Vijai Vardhan, additional chief secretary (ACS- Home) Rajeev Arora, director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal, additional director general of police (ADGP- CID) Alok Mittal were among the top officers present in the meeting.

“It is a very disturbing development... See the brutality with which this man was killed... and then the inhuman way videos were recorded crossing all the limits that will even dwarf the criminal acts of Taliban,” said an officer with knowledge of the developments, refusing to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singhu border
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out