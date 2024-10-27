Haryana: Infighting in Congress over leader of Opposition, says CM

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday attacked the Congress over the delay in selection of the leader of the Opposition in the Haryana assembly, claiming that there was an infighting in the party over the issue. He accused the Congress of spreading “lies” and “misleading” the public not just in Haryana but also in Parliament through the leaders of the INDIA bloc. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (ANI)

Addressing mediapersons at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, the CM said, “It is the internal matter of the Congress to choose the leader of the Opposition of Haryana assembly. There is infighting in the Congress on LoP. The role of the Congress as the opposition is worrisome. They only spread lies and mislead the public. In Parliament also the leaders of the INDI Alliance spread lies. The public has understood the reality and has stopped trusting the Congress party. All the parties of the INDI alliance are involved in corruption,” he added.