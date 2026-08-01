Haryana to retain Munak Canal maintenance, lay new pipeline: Delhi CM

New Delhi:The Delhi government on Thursday said it has decided not to pursue its plan to take over maintenance of the Munak Canal from Haryana, after both governments agreed that Haryana will continue maintaining the canal, while a new pipeline is built to reduce water losses.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was taken after discussions with the Haryana government. Instead of transferring maintenance, Haryana will construct a new pressurised pipeline to carry Yamuna water to Delhi. The Delhi government will bear the project cost.

“The maintenance of the Munak Canal will remain with the Haryana government. A new pipeline will be laid to ensure there is no leakage or loss of water during transmission,” the CM said.

The decision marks a shift from the Delhi government’s earlier proposal to take over maintenance of the nearly 20-km canal stretch in Delhi. The proposal, approved by the Delhi cabinet earlier this year, aimed at allowing Delhi to manage desilting, repairs and security of the stretchafter repeated disruptions in raw water supply.

Water minister Parvesh Verma said the proposed pipeline is based on a pre-feasibility study by IIT Roorkee. It proposes laying a pressure pipeline from the Munak Regulator to Haiderpur water treatment plant to transport 1,050 cusecs of water.

“The estimated project cost is around ₹7,240 crore. The project also envisages solar-powered pumping to improve energy efficiency,” Verma added.

Officials said the pipeline will reduce seepage and evaporation losses that occur in the open canal and ensure a more reliable supply of raw water to Delhi’s treatment plants. The proposed capacity of 1,050 cusecs is slightly higher than the current assured supply of 1,000 cusecs during peak summer.

Delhi has been exploring multiple long-term measures to bridge its widening demand-supply gap in drinking water. The Munak Canal is Delhi’s main source of raw water, carrying Yamuna water from Haryana to Haiderpur treatment plant. DJB officials had said disruptions along the canal have repeatedly affected water production in the national capital, making the supply system vulnerable during periods of high demand.

Last summer, the city struggled to maintain water production after low Yamuna levels at Wazirabad reduced raw water availability and affected output at key treatment plants.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had then asked IIT Roorkee to study feasibility of a pipeline as a long-term solution to transmission losses.

Officials said the project will require detailed engineering studies, preparation of a detailed project report and approvals before construction begins. If implemented, it will be Delhi’s biggest water infrastructure projects.

The decision also resolves the question of operational responsibility, which had remained under discussion after the Delhi government earlier announced that it would assume maintenance of the canal stretch within its territory. At that time, officials said direct control would enable faster repairs and better monitoring of the water carrier

The proposal is part of the Delhi government’s effort to improve water availability, which also includes expansion of groundwater extraction, desilting of the Yamuna near Wazirabad and strengthening water treatment infrastructure, officials added.