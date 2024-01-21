Has not found time to visit Manipur: Cong slams PM after his statehood day wishes

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said violence persists and social harmony has been destroyed in the state, and alleged that the PM maintains his silence and refuses to meet political leaders and parties from the state. HT Image

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister tweets on Manipur Statehood Day but has not found time nor thought it necessary to visit the state which has gone through so much pain and agony since May 3rd, 2023."

"The distress of the people of the state continues. Violence persists. Social harmony has been destroyed. But the PM maintains his silence and refuses to meet political leaders and parties from the state," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

"The good wishes he has expressed through social media are yet another demonstration of his hypocrisy," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader's attack came after Modi, in a post in X, said, "On Manipur's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India's progress."

"We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur," he said.

The violence, which claimed over 180 lives, erupted on May 3 last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.