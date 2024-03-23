Have dedicated life to country, say Delhi CM and his wife

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his life is dedicated to the country regardless of whether he is inside jail or outside prison. “Whether inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country,” Kejriwal said in response to a question while he was being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders launched a protest in the city and it was backed by several INDIA bloc leaders who condemned Kejriwal’s arrest . (Agencies)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) got six days of remand of Kejriwal a day after the agency arrested him on Thursday for his alleged role in the irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The arrest came after the Delhi high court rejected Kejriwal’s plea for interim protection.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders launched a protest in the city and was backed by several INDIA bloc leaders who condemned the arrest and alleged that the BJP-led central government has unleashed federal agencies on the opposition leaders.

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal came out in support of the CM and made an emotional appeal to the people of Delhi. “In arrogance of power Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything. Jai Hind,” she wrote in a post on X.

Several AAP leaders, including ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as MLAs and councillors, were detained by the police during the protests.

Bharadwaj, who was among those detained, said Kejriwal’s family has been put under house arrest. “Kejriwal’s mother is not well and recently returned from hospital. The family members are not allowed to meet anyone.”

He added that peaceful protests were not being allowed. “The party workers are not allowed to attend the protest. It is a complete dictatorship. It is being done to win the Lok Sabha elections. The people will protest wherever they are, and this will not stop. Revolution cannot be crushed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was arrested as he was involved in the excise scam. “Since Kejriwal has stolen, he will have to answer. If he did not commit the scam, then why would the investigating agency come after him?” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said instead of opening schools and colleges, Kejriwal opened liquor vends in every street of Delhi.

In the wake of the developments following Kejriwal’s arrest, the sitting of Delhi assembly session, which was scheduled on March 22, has been cancelled.

A bulletin, issued by the Delhi assembly on Friday, said that the speaker has directed that the sitting of the House be cancelled. The speaker has determined that the next sitting of the House shall be held at 11 am on March 27.

On March 16, a resolution was moved in the Delhi assembly regarding a shortage of medicines, and lack of medical tests being conducted in hospitals and mohalla clinics. The House had directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to resolve the issue within a week and table a report during the next sitting of the House on March 22.

