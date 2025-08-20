Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Health dept issues alert regarding contaminated saline packs

ByRidhima Gupta
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 05:08 am IST

Dextrose with saline injections and IV fluid packs are commonly used in hospitals to rehydrate patients, restore electrolyte balance, and provide quick energy.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Delhi government alerted all government hospitals in the city of the department having received “complaint and quality” issues with drugs, including dextrose with saline injection and IV fluid packs.

The order dated August 12, accessed by HT, reads that the department has received complaints of the drugs from Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH).
The order dated August 12, accessed by HT, reads that the department has received complaints of the drugs from Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH).

The order dated August 12, accessed by HT, reads that the department has received complaints of the drugs from Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH). The order read, “Samples of the drugs have been sent to labs for further investigation. Meanwhile, all users are requested to remain cautious or stop using the batch of drugs mentioned in the order till further communication from this office.”

Dextrose with saline injections and IV fluid packs are commonly used in hospitals to rehydrate patients, restore electrolyte balance, and provide quick energy. The dextrose (glucose) component supplies calories, which is especially useful for patients who cannot eat or need immediate energy, while the saline (sodium chloride) helps maintain fluid and sodium levels in the body. These fluids are often given during dehydration, surgery recovery, fever, diarrhoea, or shock, and are also used as a medium for administering medicines intravenously.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Health dept issues alert regarding contaminated saline packs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On