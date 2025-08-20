Health dept issues alert regarding contaminated saline packs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Delhi government alerted all government hospitals in the city of the department having received “complaint and quality” issues with drugs, including dextrose with saline injection and IV fluid packs. The order dated August 12, accessed by HT, reads that the department has received complaints of the drugs from Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH).

The order dated August 12, accessed by HT, reads that the department has received complaints of the drugs from Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH). The order read, “Samples of the drugs have been sent to labs for further investigation. Meanwhile, all users are requested to remain cautious or stop using the batch of drugs mentioned in the order till further communication from this office.”

Dextrose with saline injections and IV fluid packs are commonly used in hospitals to rehydrate patients, restore electrolyte balance, and provide quick energy. The dextrose (glucose) component supplies calories, which is especially useful for patients who cannot eat or need immediate energy, while the saline (sodium chloride) helps maintain fluid and sodium levels in the body. These fluids are often given during dehydration, surgery recovery, fever, diarrhoea, or shock, and are also used as a medium for administering medicines intravenously.