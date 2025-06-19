Health minister issues order dissolving Delhi Medical Council

New Delhi Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh (right). (File photo)

Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday issued an order to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and reconstitute a new council within two months, a day after lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena approved a government proposal in this regard and called for the dissolution of the statutory body over allegations of irregularities, especially extending retirement age of ex-registrar Dr Girish Tyagi.

The minister said that the director-general of health services (DGHS), Dr Rati Makkar, will take charge as the interim registrar of the DMC. However, DMC officials said they did not get any communication in this regard.

Health minister Singh told HT, “The proposal from the LG office was approved last night. Today, we have issued a formal order to DMC. There are alleged reports of irregularities by DMC which now will be probed following which action will be taken against the members of DMC who were involved in the alleged irregularities and abuse of powers.”

He said, “As of now, DGHS director will be the registrar of the council. She will further appoint two other officials who will also look into the duties of DMC.”

The issue at hand pertains to the extension of former registrar Dr Girish Tyagi’s tenure beyond the age limit of 60, first to 65 and then for an additional year.

On May 13, HT reported that amid allegations of mismanagement and irregularities in DMC’s functioning, the health department sent a file titled “Proposal for control of government over Delhi Medical Council under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997” to LG VK Saxena, recommending the council’s dissolution.

In an order issued late Tuesday, the LG said: “I have perused the proposal regarding dissolution of Delhi Medical Council for a specified period under Section 29 of the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997. It is observed that the Health Department has rightly pointed out the irregularity wherein the DMC unilaterally extended the retirement age of the Registrar from 60 years to 65 years without Government approval and further extended his term by one year with effect from 1Jan 2024, Additionally, in response to the Show Cause Notice dated 6, Feb, 2025, the DMC merely stated that Dr Tyagi resigned with immediate effect but did not address the unauthorised extension, which resulted in Dr Tyagi serving over five years beyond the normal retirement age.”

“Health Department may be directed to initiate the process for the reconstitution of the Delhi Medical Council in accordance with the provisions of the Act, ensuring that the entire process is completed within two months,” the order said.

Dr Tyagi joined DMC as deputy registrar in June 2007 and was elevated as the registrar in July 2008. As he was set to retire at the age of 60 in November 2019, a DMC amendment in February 2019 extended his retirement age to 65. When he turned 65 on November 3, the council on November 11 approved an additional year’s extension from December 1, 2024.

On Wednesday, Dr Tyagi said that the matter of his one-year extension was currently sub judice and he had taken an extension following due process. “The council gave a year extension as per Section 36 of the DMC Act and informed the Delhi government. The Delhi government itself has given in the first affidavit justifying the same in the high court of Delhi in writ petition. Meanwhile, the high court is examining this matter WP 61152/24.”

A member of the DMC, on condition of anonymity, said, “The only irregularity that the health department has pointed out is the extension of the registrar’s term. It is interesting to note that the extension was done by the previous council (2014–2019) and not the present one. Then, on what basis are these allegations being made against the council and it is being dissolved? Further, the matter of extension of the registrar is also sub judice, so in future, if the court finds that the extension was done as per the law, will the government then reinstate the council?”

DMC was established in September 1998 as per the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997, which was enacted by the government of the NCT of Delhi. DMC is an autonomous statutory body whose primary role is to regulate the practice of doctors in Delhi and ensure ethical practices are followed by private doctors.