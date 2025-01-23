Hindon airport in Ghaziabad to begin Air India Express flights from March 1

Low-cost carrier Air India Express on Thursday announced that it will begin operations from the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad starting March 1. Hindon airport. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The development means Air India Express is set to become the first airline in the country to operate from two airports in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“With this expansion, Air India Express will operate from two airports in NCR; Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO). The airline will commence services from Hindon on March 1, 2025, with direct flights to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata,” a statement from the airline on Thursday read.

Currently, only one airline — IndiGo — operates from two airports within the same metropolitan region —the old Goa and MOPA airports.

Hindon currently has only Bangalore based regional carrier, Star Air (India) operating flights to Kalaburagi and Hubli. While Hubli-bound flights operate four times a week, Kalaburagi flights operate three times a week.

The Air India Express statement said, “Bookings for the new flights are now open on the airline’s website as well as other major booking platforms, with inaugural fares starting at ₹4,400 for Hindon–Kolkata, ₹4,900 for Hindon–Goa and Goa–Hindon, ₹5,500 for Kolkata–Hindon, ₹6,000 for Bengaluru–Hindon, and ₹6,200 for Hindon–Bengaluru.”

An airline spokesperson said, “The flights will operate on all days except Saturdays, offering an alternative to customers in NCR… Due to its proximity to the national capital, Hindon will ensure quicker access to key areas in the National Capital Region. It also makes air travel more accessible to a broader population, particularly aspiring travellers from western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.”

Hindon Civil Enclave is operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Hindon Air Force Station. The airport was primarily built to handle domestic flights under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). However, air traffic control services are provided by the Indian Air Force.

Covering an area of 22,050 sqm, adjacent to the IAF airbase, the Hindon terminal building has eight check-in counters and two conveyor belts. The terminal has the capacity to serve 300 passengers per hour. Currently, it also accommodates VIP and non-scheduled flight movements.

Air India Express currently operates over 320 flights per week from the Delhi airport, connecting 17 domestic and four international destinations — Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, Sharjah.