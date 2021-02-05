How commuters are exposed to pollution
Commuters in the national capital who walk to their destinations or those who take autorickshaws are exposed to more than thrice the pollution that people who take the Delhi Metro, according to the findings of a study conducted by researchers from three British universities and three Indian institutes.
