Hundreds of AAP workers detained on road, at home

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that hundreds of their supporters were detained from different parts of the national capital, including their own homes, on Sunday for showing solidarity with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia,who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the probe into the excise policy 2022-23. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening after being interrogated for about eight hours. Delhi Police barricades to stop the AAP supporters during Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's visit to Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Police, however, said most AAP supporters were detained only for a few hours to “maintain the law and order scenario” for defying an order prohibiting gatherings (Section 144 of the Code for Criminal Procedure) in south district issued on Sunday. Police, anticipating protests, also barricaded roads leading to the CBI headquarters on Lodhi Road on Sunday.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that hundreds of AAP supporters were detained by the police inside their own homes in the morning and not allowed to step out for a few hours. “Their families were shocked to wake up to policemen at their doorstep in the morning. How can someone breach the peace while at his/her home? They were detained only because their faith in the party’s development-oriented approach irks the Centre and their leaders who practice divisive politics. We are neither afraid of the Centre’s suppressive agenda towards senior AAP leaders, nor accuse Delhi Police for this act of obstruction as they have to follow the Central government’s command. The detention of such a large number of supporters will not kill our spirit. Instead, we’ll emerge victorious,” he said.

When asked why AAP supporters were detained from their homes early in the morning, a senior police officer said they had received a tip-off that they might protest in the streets. “It was done as a preventive measure. Police didn’t misbehave with anyone of them,” he said, asking not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Choudhary said police received a tip-off that there would be a large gathering of supporters, voters and leaders of the AAP at CGO Complex on Lodhi Road. “As a result, proper arrangement with adequate deployment of staff was in place since 8pm on Saturday. Around 12.25pm on Sunday, A few leaders and supporters of the AAP gathered at the Lodhi Road picket (near CGO Complex), with an intention to cross the barricades and protest near the CBI headquarters. However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They then sat on the main road, obstructing vehicles. They were requested to vacate the place as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area, but they continued sitting and shouting slogans,” she said.

She added that 50 people (42 men and eight women) were detained in south Delhi, of whom 36 were let go after a few hours. “Until the evening, prominent detainees were Gopal Rai (minister in Delhi government), AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Rohit Kumar Mehraulia (MLA Trilok Puri), Dinesh Mohnia (MLA Sangam Vihar),” the DCP said, adding they were detained around 12.40pm from Lodhi Road.

However, after Sisodia’s arrest around 7.15pm, AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that he and other leaders had also been arrested. “Delhi Police has arrested me, Minister Gopal Rai ji along with MLA Rituraj Jha, Dinesh Mohania, Rohit Mehraulia, Adil Khan along with many councilors and workers at Fatehpur Beri police station,” he tweeted in Hindi around 9.30pm..

Refuting the charges, a senior police officer said that the leaders were detained only. “Delhi Police have the power to detain anybody for 24 hours under the provisions of Section 56 of the Delhi Police Act,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

The senior police officer quoted previously said that at least 700 agitators were detained in different parts ofDelhi till 5pm (including those at home). “Most of them were detained under Section 56 of Delhi Police Act, wherein police have powers to detain anyone in anticipation of breach of peace. However, they were released after few hours. Few others were also detained under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code, wherein any person likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb public tranquillity or to do any wrongful act can be detained. But the number of such detentions has yet not been compiled. Twelve companies of the reserve police force – six each in south and central districts – were deployed on Sunday to avert any mishap or demonstration. Besides, police personnel deployed in different districts also kept a close eye on the movements of everyone we received a tip-off about,” he said, asking not to be named.

