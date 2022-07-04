Hundreds of dead fish turn up in Najafgarh drain, DPCC collects water samples
Hundreds of dead fish were found in the Najafgarh drain by residents over the past one week, prompting the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to collect samples from the drain on Sunday to determine the biological oxygen demand (BOD) and the chemical oxygen demand (COD) levels of the drain, which connects the Najafgarh Jheel to river Yamuna.
While no dead fish were found in and around Najafgarh Jheel, residents said a similar occurrence was seen across village ponds in the area, but these not connected to the drain in anyway, they said.
COD is the total measure of chemicals (organics and inorganic) in the water/waste water, while BOD is a measure of the amount of oxygen required for bacteria to decompose organic components present in water.
The standard for BOD in drains is 30 mg/l. But as per the DPCC’s latest monthly report on Delhi drains, compiled on June 1, 2022, the Najafgarh drain has a BOD reading of 70 mg/l and a COD reading of 346 mg/l, as opposed to a prescribed limit of 250 mg/l, DPCC officials said.
“If fish were dying only in the drain, then it is understandable. However, almost all fish in our village pond have died and that means it is probably not connected to effluent discharge or pollutants from nearby industries,” said Jitender Yadav, 31, a resident of Jhuljhuli village near Najafgarh drain.
He said after locals came across the dead fish, they informed officials from the forest and wildlife department, who were preparing the soil for sapling plantation work in Najafgarh.
A senior forest official, on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident and said several hundreds of dead fish were found on the banks of the drain.
“Our teams were preparing the soil for the upcoming plantation drive and saw the dead fish; we then informed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee,” said the official.
Ravi Phalswal, another local from Rawta village, said the fish started turning up dead around 15 to 20 days ago, with the number growing considerably over the past one week.
“At first, it was only a few fish here and there, but we are now seeing them in plenty along the drain and in village ponds. Such an incident has not happened in the recent decade at least,” he said.
The DPCC said samples were collected on Sunday, and if oxygen content drops in any aquatic body, it becomes difficult for marine life to sustain itself. “We will look at different parameters to ascertain what may be the possible reasons causing the fish to die ,” said a DPCC official, asking not to be named.
LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC). The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi's only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse. Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month.
Pune rural police plan aims to prevent youth from turning to crime
PUNE Similar to the cleanliness mission that aims to keep our surroundings spick and span, the Pune Rural Police will soon launch 'Mission turning point' programme which aims to prevent youth involvement in criminal activities. The concept was coined by the additional superintendent of police Mitesh Ghatte and focuses on counselling for school-college students and preventing them from engaging in crime or illegal activities. College-going youths are 'cutting birthday cakes using swords.'
Delhi HC rejects plea that sought to increase size of ‘health warning’ label on liquor bottles
Refusing to entertain a plea that sought directions to the Delhi government to increase the font size of the ”health warnings” on liquor bottles and packages, to make them on par with those on cigarette packets and tobacco products, the Delhi high court said all liquor bottles already carry “health warnings”, as specified by the excise rules.
BJP walks out of Delhi assembly over ‘closure of schools’, AAP dismisses allegation
Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a walkout from the Delhi assembly following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In a special mention under Rule 280, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of closure of Delhi government schools and claimed that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle has been shut.
