New Delhi, Three people, including a woman's husband and mother-in-law, have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder her by throwing her off a second-floor balcony following a dispute over dowry demands in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Husband, mother-in-law among 3 sent to 10-year RI for dowry harassment

The convicts were identified as Amir Khan, his mother Nasrin and his brother Sonu alias Firoz. The case pertains to an incident reported in the Kalindi Kunj area in February 2022.

According to police, the woman had alleged that she was subjected to continuous cruelty and harassment over dowry demands by her husband and his family members.

A case was registered at Kalindi Kunj police station under Sections 307 , 498A , 342 and 34 of the IPC on the victim's complaint.

During the investigation, police found that on February 14, 2022, following an argument linked to dowry demands, the accused persons, acting in furtherance of their common intention, allegedly threw the woman from the second-floor balcony of their residence.

The victim sustained severe spinal injuries in the fall and was left permanently paralysed below the waist, police said.

Investigators collected medical, documentary and scientific evidence, inspected the crime scene, seized relevant exhibits and recorded statements of witnesses.

"The evidence collected during investigation conclusively established the involvement of the accused persons in the commission of the offence," a police officer said. After completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution proved its case through oral and documentary evidence, leading to the conviction of the three accused by a local court.

In the Sessions case, the court convicted Amir Khan, Sonu alias Firoz and Nasrin under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC. Amir Khan and Nasrin were also convicted under Sections 498A and 34 IPC, police said.

While pronouncing the sentence on June 1, the court took note of the serious nature of the offence and the life-altering injuries suffered by the victim.

All three convicts were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each under Section 307 and 34 IPC and were also fined. The court further directed payment of compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.