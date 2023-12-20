IAF helicopters carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu: Office of Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured that the Central Government was providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu in the wake of incessant rains that have wreaked havoc in Southern districts of Tamil Nadu. HT Image

Taking to X the Office of Defence Minister said, "The IAF helicopters carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu."

Defence PRO Chennai stated that the relief operation was being provided by the State administration.

"Relief operation continuing. Loading of food packets and other relief material provided by State administration on India Coast Guard ALH at first light at Madurai airport on 20 Dec 2023," Defence PRO Chennai said.

IAF helicopters resumed operations at first light to provide essential relief material to stranded citizens in the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu.

The helicopters are operating from Madurai and Tuticorin, and have delivered over 5.5 tonnes of these supplies in the morning today.

Heavy rains continued to pound the Tirunelveli district in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.

Visuals showed some buildings submerged under water in the wake of the Tamraparni River of Tirunelveli breaching the danger mark following incessant showers over two days -- on December 18 and 19.

Earlier, the Indian Navy personnel distributed food and other relief materials at Srivaikundam railway station in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was pressed into service to distribute food and other relief materials to 500 people stranded at the railway station.

"Initially, 500 passengers were standard at the Srivaikuntam Railway Station. This morning, about 6 RPF staff and 2 commercial staff from railways reached the station by road. They found an entry into the station and they took some relief and food materials for the passengers. We had 3 choppers of the Indian Air Force. They had dropped food and relief material for all these passengers. NDRF also reached in the morning and started the evacuation process, they have identified a route by which the passengers can be taken out from the station," Southern Railway Chief PRO B Guganesan said.

B Guganesan further said that Railways has arranged 13 buses about 3 kilometres away from the station.

"Special train rolls out of Vanchi Maniyachi to Chennai Egmore rescuing stranded passengers from Srivaikuntam with medical and catering teams on board," the Southern Railways said in a statement

"Indian Army Column 'Madras Regimental Centre' under HQ Dakshin Bharat Area inducted for Flood Relief Operation on December 18 and 19 in Tuticorin District in Tamil Nadu. 550 Food packets were delivered to marooned individuals at Karungulam village," Defence PRO Chennai said in a statement.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari on December 18.

The state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people. (ANI)