Ice cream vendor killed at India Gate, two nabbed

A 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were held after a man was stabbed to death at the India Gate C-Hexagon on Wednesday evening, said police officers. Prabhat was found dead along the C-Hexagon stretch between Pandara Road and Shahjahan Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

The victim was identified as Prabhat Kumar, who used to sell ice-cream at India Gate, and the accused as Ajay Kumar, who worked at a tent house in Noida. Akash was arrested from Noida on Thursday. Police did not reveal the girl’s name.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Prabhat was found dead along the C-Hexagon stretch between Pandara Road and Shahjahan Road, with the murder in one of Delhi’s most high-security zones, swarming with multiple police control room (PCR) vans, emergency response vehicles and tourist police, triggering alarm.

“However, the murder spot is an area where traffic is constantly moving. Commuters can only stop there briefly and buy snacks from roadside vendors, which is why the killer was not caught in the act,” said a senior officer involved in the case.

Officers said the police control room received a call at 9.02pm on Wednesday reporting a quarrel at the C-Hexagon. A PCR van found a man lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to nearby Lady Hardinge Hospital. The man was declared dead at the hospital.

The officer quoted above said the victim had no identification documents or phone. “We first found who the ice-cream cart belonged to, questioned the owner, and discovered that the victim’s name was Prabhat,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said CCTV footage established that a man came and stabbed him multiple times. “Family members of the deceased were questioned, and we discovered that he had a minor girlfriend,” the DCP said

Police then formed 12 teams that worked on three aspects — human intelligence, technical intelligence and scanning social media — of the people involved.

A second officer said that around 60-70 people were questioned in the next seven hours, and call details records were analysed. “It was found that the 16-year-old girl was in a relationship with another man, identified as Akash. Prabhat and Akash got to know about each other around a week ago, and they had a fight over the phone,” the second officer said, also on condition of anonymity.

Police said Akash became the prime suspect in the case as he was found absconding from his house and his phone was switched off. “Human intelligence revealed that he had gone towards Noida. A raid was conducted at his friend’s house and he was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday,” the second officer said.

“During interrogation, Akash said that the girl induced him to eliminate Prabhat. The girl was apprehended by Thursday evening after we found evidence of provocation,” DCP Mahla said.