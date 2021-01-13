Icy winds from Himalayas make Delhi shiver at 4.3°C
Icy winds that made the winter seem more frigid than it actually was, made residents of northwest India, including the capital, shiver in bitter cold on Tuesday, and the weather is expected to worsen over at least the next three days, the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 4.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The air quality also deteriorated marginally and is likely to get worse in the coming days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
On Tuesday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 4.3 degree Celsius, three degrees below the season’s normal. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 17.6 degree Celsius, which was also two degrees lower than the normal for this time of the year.
IMD scientists said the so-called feels-like temperature may be 2 degrees Celsius lower than the actual temperature recorded because of cold winds blowing in from the Himalayas at 15 to 25 kmph.
“There is uplifted fog and cloud cover in many parts of NW India because of which the day temperatures are falling, nights are also very cold. This is because an intense western disturbance has passed on January 8 and northwesterly winds are blowing from the direction of the snow-clad Himalayas,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.
IMD scientists said that while at the Safdarjung observatory “cold wave-like” conditions were observed on Tuesday, the minimum temperature over the coming few days is expected to remain around 4 degree Celsius.
Even after the impact of two back-to-back western disturbances, the temperatures over Delhi have been above the season’s normal in the last 10 days.
“After the western disturbance passed over Delhi, the wind direction changed to north-westerly,” said Srivastava.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Tuesday, the overall air quality index of Delhi was 293, in the ‘poor’ zone. This was a marginal deterioration from Monday’s 243.
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), that the ventilation condition will worsen and wind speeds will drop from Wednesday afternoon.
“The AQI is likely to slip in the ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday,” the Safar forecast read.
