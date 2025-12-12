I&FC approves drain desilting, road projects to improve Delhi mobility

New Delhi Officials emphasised the importance of widening and constructing two-lane rigid pavement service roads on both banks of the Najafgarh drain, from Chhawla Bridge and Basaidarapur to Jhatikra. (HT Archive)

In its first meeting conducted after 10 years, the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department approved a number of projects, including a the construction of service roads along the Najafgarh drain at a cost of over ₹400 crores, which, I&FC minister Parvesh Verma, who chaired the meeting, said, could become one of the most important mobility corridors of Delhi.

The I&FC’s 39th board meeting on Wednesday approved the construction of two-lane service roads on both banks of the Najafgarh drain, from Chhawla Bridge and Basaidarapur to Jhatikra, at a cost of ₹453.95 crore.

Officials said the 57-kilometre stretch has remained largely underutilised despite running parallel to major routes, such as UER-II,Outer Ring Road and Ring Road, adding that project will help ease the load on currently operational arterial roads and also serve as an emergency diversion for west and southwest Delhi.

“This 57-km stretch can become one of the most important mobility corridors of Delhi. By formalising it into a structured service road network, we are unlocking massive transport potential that will help commuters from Najafgarh, Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri and west Delhi,” Verma said.

The board also directed the department to assess additional widening requirements along the drain and examine the feasibility of an elevated corridor in downstream segments to supplement traffic capacity.

Another major decision taken in the meeting was to clear an expression of interest (EOI) for desilting the Najafgarh drain, following a bathymetric survey that detected over 9.1 million of cubic metres of accumulated legacy silt. Officials said the silt load has restricted hydraulic flow and contributed to recurrent waterlogging.

“The proposed EOI will invite agencies equipped with advanced dredging and excavation machinery, with disposal methods required to comply with environmental standards. The department expects the clean-up to increase the drain’s carrying capacity and reduce monsoon overflow across north, west and central Delhi,” an official said.

For east Delhi, the board approved a detailed feasibility study to construct an elevated road along Trunk Drain No 1. The proposed corridor is intended to improve movement across five assembly constituencies, by easing bottlenecks and strengthening linkages between residential and commercial clusters.

A set of civic infrastructure works was also cleared, including beautification of the Shahdara Link Drain on the lines of the Barapullah corridor, reconstruction of damaged or missing boundary walls along major drains to prevent garbage dumping, and remodelling of the Kailash Nagar Drain in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Officials said these interventions will support neighbourhoods of Gandhi Nagar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.

The minister said that all approved projects and studies will be monitored through strict timelines and are aimed at strengthening flood management, improving mobility networks and upgrading environmental conditions in high-density parts of rural and east Delhi.