I&FC plans watchtower in Delhi’s Central Ridge

New Delhi Officials said that the watchtower is expected to enhance vigilance in the forested stretch, which has been prone to encroachments and other environmental concerns in the past. (HT Archive)

The irrigation and flood control department of the Delhi government is planning to construct a watchtower in the Central Ridge, near Vandematram Marg, officials said on Friday. It is also planning to lay stormwater pipelines as part of a comprehensive project, they said.

Officials said that the watchtower is expected to enhance vigilance in the forested stretch, which has been prone to encroachments and other environmental concerns in the past.

A senior official from the I&FC department said, “The work primarily involves construction of watchtowers and development of stormwater drainage systems to improve surveillance and manage water flow in the Central Ridge.”

The project is estimated to cost ₹2.05 crore and is expected to be completed within 180 days from the date of commencement. Officials said the initiative is aimed at strengthening monitoring mechanisms in the ecologically sensitive Ridge, while simultaneously addressing drainage issues.

The work is expected to include multiple components, such as excavation of drains, construction of RCC structures, brickwork and installation of ductile iron pipelines for stormwater movement. Additional works, such as providing sluice valves, manhole covers and signage, have also been included as part of the project.

“The objective is to ensure proper drainage infrastructure in the Ridge area while facilitating better monitoring through strategically placed watchtowers,” the official said.

The integration of drainage infrastructure is also aimed at mitigating waterlogging and soil erosion during the monsoon. There are two watchtowers in the Central Ridge, both along the Sardar Patel Marg, with the proposed one expected to cover the other side of the forest.

As per the tender conditions, the contractor will be responsible for ensuring quality control, conducting material testing and maintaining safety standards at the site throughout the execution phase.

The move comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Delhi government to improve green cover across the city with plans for expanding the forest area and infrastructure within the Ridge, which serves as a critical green lung for the city. Officials said the combination of surveillance infrastructure and drainage development is expected to contribute to both environmental protection and better management of the forest area.

A 10-year working plan for Delhi announced on Thursday, prepared by the Forest Research Institute, proposes a multilayered strategy to restore Delhi’s forests by addressing fragmentation, lack of space and limited food availability for wildlife. The plan suggests linking forest patches through corridors, “hanging” forests (overhead green bridges) and underpasses, along with connecting water bodies and planting fruit-bearing trees to sustain fauna. It also focuses on reducing human-wildlife conflict by improving habitat quality, enabling safer animal movement and strengthening ecological connectivity across the city’s forested areas.