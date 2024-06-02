IGI on track for net-zero emissions, flyers’ power use cut by 57%: DIAL

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have reduced the consumption of electricity per passenger by 57% since 2010 using green building practices and energy efficient infrastructures for reaching its net-zero emission goals by 2030, announced its operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Sunday. The airport operator said that their plans for improving efficiency in the near future include new terminal infrastructure with a day light harvesting concept, among other. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The statement mentioned that the electricity consumption per passenger was 5.18kWh in 2010, when Terminal 3 (T-3) became operational. With the implementation of their green initiatives, DIAL had managed to reduce electricity to consumption to 2.21kWh last year, said their statement, additionally mentioning their aim to reduce it further in future.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“DIAL’s energy-saving measures includes the use of the state-of-the art automation in complex airport systems such as Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Baggage Handling System (BHS), Information Technology (IT), Airside Ground Light (AGL), use of LED lights and very high throughput (VHT) system to maximize the assets’ performance and optimize the energy consumption via real time monitoring and controlling,” said DIAL in its statement. Other such measures include the use of high solar reflective roof materials and a double glassed façade.

The IGI airport, at present, fulfils 100% of its electricity needs from renewable sources, including both solar and hydro power. The airport operator said that their plans for improving efficiency in the near future include new terminal infrastructure with a day light harvesting concept, installation of an advanced BHS system with integrated carts to reduce consumption. Additionally, they will also use an advanced high side chiller system, 100% LED lighting at the terminals, city-side and airfield ground lighting (AGL) systems, amongst others.

“Our focus will be on implementing innovative solutions and leveraging best practices to achieve year-on-year reductions in specific energy consumption, all the while maintaining the highest standards of service quality and passenger comfort,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on Sunday.