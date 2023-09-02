IIT Delhi student hangs self in hostel room

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday evening, police said. Police said no foul play has been observed so far. Inquest proceedings are being conducted (HT Photo)

Anil Kumar was pursuing B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023), and was staying in Vindhyachal Hostel of the institute, a senior police officer said.

The matter was reported around 6 pm at Kishangarh Police Station.

According to the institute's rules, Kumar was supposed to vacate the hostel room in June, but since he could not qualify some subjects he was given an extension for six months to clear his subjects, the officer said.

The door was closed from inside and had to be broken open by the fire department.

The dean of students/CMO IIT, chief security officer, crime and forensic teams were present at the time of breaking of the door.

No foul play has been observed so far. Inquest proceedings are being conducted, police added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON