The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, on the occasion of its 68th Foundation Day, released its first-ever ‘Alumni Impact Report’, a comprehensive document highlighting the journey and contributions of its over 65,000 alumni since the institute’s inception. IIT-Delhi looks back on 65-year journey on Foundation Day

Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “The Alumni Impact Report released by the Institute underscores how, for over 65 years, IIT Delhi graduates have transformed from students into global leaders, pioneering entrepreneurs, and dedicated public servants, creating profound economic and social footprints worldwide.”

“According to the report, approximately 10,000 IIT Delhi alumni currently occupy leadership positions in Banking and Finance, Manufacturing and Engineering industry. 70% of these alumni are based in India. More than 1,000 alumni sit in the Boardrooms of large and diverse corporate systems,” Banerjee highlighted.

An official from IIT Delhi shared, “From its early years to its current status as a global leader in technical education, IIT Delhi has been a primary engine for the global “Unicorn” ecosystem. The report highlights a staggering 2,500 founders and co-founders who have emerged from the Institute.”

The report also highlights the success of the “IIT Delhi Endowment Fund”, built entirely through the contributions of the alumni, which has facilitated scholarships for students and research facilities.

“The fund provides the Institute with the strategic flexibility to invest in research and infrastructure independently. Currently, the fund has recorded INR 477 Crore in pledges, with INR 338 Crore already realized. It has allowed development of state-of-the-art facilities like the Mittal Sports Complex, the Yardi School of AI, and the CERCA center for climate research,” the offi

“From 150 alumni in 1966 to 65,000 today, our graduates remain the heartbeat of India’s technological and social progress, said Banerjee.