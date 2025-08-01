IIT-Delhi to celebrate 56th convocation on Aug 2

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will mark its 56th Convocation on August 2, with Tessy Thomas, a distinguished scientist and former Director General (Aeronautical Systems) of the DRDO , presiding as chief guest, officials said on Tuesday. The institute will also honour seven of its esteemed alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Awards (DAA) 2025.

Known as the ‘Missile Woman of India’, Thomas will confer degrees upon more than 2,750 students , including 530 PhDs --- the highest-ever in the institute’s history, according to Rangan Banerjee, IIT-Delhi director.

“35 international students, including one UG, 28 masters and 6 PhD, from 20 countries are graduating this year from IIT-Delhi,” Banerjee added.

Records this year

In a several firsts for the institute, Banerjee while addressing a press conference said, “We will see our first graduates in the UG BTech course in Energy Engineering and three PG courses, the Interdisciplinary PG MTech course in Robotics, and Master of Science by Research in VLSI Design, Tools and Technology and Artificial Intelligence.”

Banerjee added that the convocation underscores the institutes commitment to academic innovation. In a major academic reform, the director said that the revised undergraduate curriculum launched from the academic year 2025-26 emphasizes flexibility, experiential learning, and alignment with contemporary global needs.

Key themes include, environment and sustainability, creative expression, ethical reasoning, and emerging technologies like AI and machine learning.

He added that a dedicated one-week induction will precede academic sessions to ensure a smooth transition from high school. “Student wellness is a core focus, with a new life skills course covering time management, study habits, digital literacy, emotional intelligence, and growth mindset. This holistic approach equips students not only with academic knowledge but also with essential skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” Banerjee said.

Celebrating Alumni Excellence

The institute will also honour seven of its esteemed alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Awards (DAA) 2025.

Instituted in 1992, the DAA has been awarded to 151 alumni to date, representing excellence across diverse fields such as science, technology, entrepreneurship, public service, academia, and innovation.

It will also unveil a DAA Wall in the Lecture Hall Complex, the director added.

Continuing Education Programme/ Online Diploma

IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) conducted 98 programs in hybrid mode, reaching over 5,300 participants with 3.62 lakhs of training man-hours in the last academic session, according to officials. The programs covered topics from engineering to healthcare, digital innovation, and design..

The institute has also launched three online PG Diploma programmes in Healthcare Product Development and Management, Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology and Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and Artificial Intelligence Integration for students and professionals.

Innovating for the Future

The institute’s focus on innovation and industry engagement continues to thrive. The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) has incubated more than 200 startups, generated over ₹10,000 crore in portfolio valuation, and facilitated major partnerships in AI and healthcare.