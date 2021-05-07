I’m available 24X7 for anyone in distress: Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula

“My cousin brother in Delhi got coronavirus, and had to be hospitalised. It was then that I realised the extent of struggle that people are going through, for we faced a great difficulty in arranging a bed for him. That’s when I resolved to help others in need,” says Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula, the Delhi Police Northeast Representative (DPNER).

Over the last fortnight, Narula has single-handedly helped many Delhiites find hospital beds, plasma, oxygen cylinders and more. “I get hundreds of queries, especially from people from the Northeast, and try to help everyone with right from arranging consultations with doctors to procuring medicines. I’m available 24X7 on calls for anyone in distress,” says Narula. As soon as she gets an enquiry, she starts making calls to all possible leads, verifying their authenticity amid the deluge of information circulating online, and then helps connect the people in need with the correct resources. “A big problem that I’m facing currently is the shortage of plasma donors. People aren’t coming out to donate, after recovering, for the fear of getting reinfected. I’m trying to convince more and more people to donate plasma, and have even managed to inspire a few.”

The Delhi-based social worker is presently in talks with representatives in the Northeastern states to make essential medicines, including Remdesivir, available to the locals. “People in the Northeast, who need these medicines, are calling me here in Delhi. And I can’t send medicines because they may get lost or sold en route. There is a nexus of black marketeers who are profiting from the current scenario, and I want to tell people to not to buy medicines from the black market as many are being duped. Only verified links should be approached,” she opines.

It’s challenging to keep one going in such tough circumstances, but Narula says that when she sees recovery of people who she has helped, it gives her strength to carry on. She shares, “Recently, I got a call from a girl in Gurugram, who was Covid positive. Her oxygen level had dropped to 61. I had to make many calls to arrange for a cylinder and a mask, and also sent her medicines. After she was full recovered and I got to know about it, I felt how rewarding all this was. Happiness of patients like her makes every sleepless night worth it!”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

