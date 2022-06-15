IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today; temperature to drop over next 5 days

NEW DELHI: Bringing relief after a prolonged spell of dry heat that lasted around two weeks, Delhi is likely to get rains with the possibility of thunder or lightning on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was around 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and maximum temperature was around 39.6 degrees Celsius – normal for this time of the year.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for five days till June 20 in view of the thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 203. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 222, which was also in the ‘poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.