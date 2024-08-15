In Independence Day speech, Gahlot hails Kejriwal as modern-day freedom fighter

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday hailed jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a modern-day freedom fighter and said he chose to go to jail rather than bowing before anti-democratic forces. Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot. (HT PHOTO)

“The work of the people of Delhi will continue regardless of how much power of the Delhi government is withdrawn. The free electricity, free health services, and free bus rides will continue...the Kejriwal government is working on the principles of Ram Rajya where everyone is happy,” Gahlot said in his speech after unfurling the Tricolour at the Capital’s Independence Day celebrations.

Gahlot led the celebrations in the absence of Kejriwal, who is in jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He spoke on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s development and welfare works since it came to power in 2015.

The Delhi government’s Independence Day celebrations are organised at Chhatrasal Stadium. Usually, the chief minister unfurls the flag. Kejriwal wrote to lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena Saxena from prison saying Atishi, who is in charge of 12 ministries, would take his place at the celebrations.

On August 9, the Tihar administration censured Kejriwal for sending the letter allegedly in contravention of prison rules and said it was not forwarded to Saxena’s office. The AAP on Monday pressed forward with its plan and general administration department minister Gopal Rai asked the head of the agency to make arrangements for Atishi’s visit to Chhatrasal after a meeting with Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

Saxena on Tuesday nominated Gahlot to unfurl the flag. The AAP welcomed the move, saying it honoured the principles of democracy by choosing “an elected representative over an appointed one”, a reference to the centrally nominated LG. It refrained from commenting on Saxena’s rejection of Kejriwal’s choice.