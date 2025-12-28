Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

In New Year run up, Delhi Police apprehend 966 under ‘Operation Aaghat’

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 03:26 am IST

A total of 116 listed bad characters have been detained and action was taken against 1,306 persons under the Delhi Police Act, while 231 two-wheelers were seized for violations.

The Delhi Police claimed to have apprehended 966 people in a crackdown against organised crime, street offences, and activities of habitual criminals in view of heightened public movement during year-end festivities.

Police said intensified patrolling and night surveillance led to a reduction in PCR calls related to street crime over the past month.
Police said intensified patrolling and night surveillance led to a reduction in PCR calls related to street crime over the past month.

In the month-long “Operation Aaghat” (meaning heavy blow), arms, drugs, illegal liquor, and vehicles were seized during a preventive crackdown in southeast Delhi.

“We wanted to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident during New Year celebrations. Our teams worked for weeks and caught over 331 accused under the Delhi Excise Act, NDPS Act, and the Public Gambling Act, while 504 were apprehended under other provisions. We have also taken action against bad characters in the area and made huge recoveries, such as 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, and 27 knives under the Arms Act. We also seized 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01kg of ganja, and 2.36 lakh from gamblers. A total of 310 mobile phones, six two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler were also recovered,” Dr Hemant Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said.

Police said more than 600 police personnel were deployed across the district. A total of 116 listed bad characters have been detained and action was taken against 1,306 persons under the Delhi Police Act, while 231 two-wheelers were seized for violations.

Officials said stringent legal provisions, including sections 111 (organised crime) and 112 (petty organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), will be invoked in suitable cases, and proposals for the externment of repeat offenders are also being initiated.

Police added that intensified patrolling, vehicle checking, and night surveillance had led to a reduction in PCR calls related to street crime in the district over the past month.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / In New Year run up, Delhi Police apprehend 966 under ‘Operation Aaghat’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

In a month-long operation named "Operation Aaghat," Delhi Police arrested 966 individuals to combat organized crime and street offences during New Year's festivities. The crackdown led to the seizure of arms, drugs, and illegal liquor. Over 600 personnel were deployed, resulting in a notable reduction in street crime, with stringent legal actions initiated against habitual offenders.