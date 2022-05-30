In preparation of 2023 G20 summit, New Delhi to get themed makeover

With India expected to assume presidency of the G-20 meetings from December 1 this year and Delhi likely to host a leader’s summit next year in 2023, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to undertake beautification of public spaces on the lines of the 2010 Common Wealth Games, said senior functionaries of the council.

While the main site of summit will be the redeveloped exhibition-cum-convention centre at Pragati Maidan, the council said beautification will be undertaken in areas around hotels, core public spaces and movement corridors from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to central Delhi.

Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman of the council, said the matter was taken up and approved in-principle by the council in a meeting held on May 25. Departments, including road maintenance and the horticulture wing, have been asked to submit sectoral roadmaps.

The Group of 20 or G-20 is a group of nineteen of the world’s leading economies and the European Union. India will hold presidency of the G-20 meeting for the first time from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The grouping is the key forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance. In February this year, the Union cabinet approved the process to build a Secretariat to look after the affairs of organising the G-20 summit in 2023.

On Saturday, newly appointed chairperson of NDMC B S Bhalla and vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay held a meeting to discuss the preparations being taken for the G-20 summit. “We stressed upon the NDMC team the development projects that have to be taken up to enhance the beauty of the New Delhi area for welcoming delegates of the G-20 summit,” said Upadhyay.

“...we are making a comprehensive detailed report consisting maintenance, repairing, beautification on the lines of Commonwealth games projects.It will be a prestigious moment for NDMC to showcase the beauty of the New Delhi area at the time of hosting the event...We will beautify core areas such as Connaught Place, Teen Murti, Gyarah Murti, which will be used by the representatives of the G-20 teams,” said Upadhaya.

NDMC functionaries said the revamp project will entail redevelopment of a stretch from the Delhi airport--starting from Dhaulan Kuan till Gyarah Murti--which be the main incoming route for delegates.

“Work on this corridor was undertaken during CWG games and we will once again beautify this space. The Connaught Place region, including Hanuman temple complex, emporium sections and market areas, will be beautified. A comprehensive cleaning programme has been cleared for daily mechanical cleaning of these spaces on lines of Delhi airport. Five different sets of mechanized cleaning machines are being hired for roads, footpaths and street furniture,” he added.

Upadhyay said all the public spaces, which will be beautified, will have a common theme and the architectural features of Central Vista stretch will be maintained. “The road maintenance department will work on central verges, footpaths, street furniture, especially in arterial roads around the Central Vista such as Tilak Marg, K G Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg. The horticulture department has been tasked to submit an action plan on features in green belts that can be incorporated from G-20 countries. We have already been showcasing our Tulip collection during winter. Based on these reports, a lot of changes will be seen in time from now leading upto February-March next year,” said Upadhyay.

The revamp work on Mandi house intersection has already been started and the revamp of K G Marg will be taken up next at an estimated cost of ₹12 crore. As part of the KG Marg redevelopment project, the footpaths along the 1.8km stretch will have kerbstones and tiles. The NDMC will also install sculptures of freedom fighters at various spots while the kiosks will be redeveloped on the lines of the sample kiosk, which has been operationalized near the Constitutional Club at Rafi Marg. Around 250 such model kiosk will replace the kiosks spread all over New Delhi. K G Marg will also host plazas and a cycling track.