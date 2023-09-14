Indian Army officer attacked, robbed in south Delhi; 2 held, third suspect missing

A 48-year-old Indian Army officer was mercilessly attacked, wounded, and robbed of his two mobile phones, credit and debit cards, and ₹10,000 in cash by three men in the parking lot of Triveni Complex in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar late on Tuesday, the police today. Representational image.

Two suspects have been arrested while a search is on to nab the third culprit.

The assault left Colonel Vinit Mahto unconscious near his car till the next morning. When he regained consciousness, he found his cash and other items were missing. He called his wife to inform about the incident, who then rushed to the spot and took him to AIIMS Trauma Centre with the help of a policeman.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the complainant, a resident of Chanakyapuri, came to Malviya Nagar police station on Wednesday and gave a written complaint regarding the assault and robbery.

Detailing the incident in his complaint, the army officer said that on Tuesday night, he had gone to Triveni Complex along with a friend after attending a seminar. Around 11.30pm, he reached the place and went to the car park to light a cigarette. There a man asked him for a lighter, who then began abusing him, leading to a physical duel, said the police.

“The man called two more persons, and they together beat the army officer mercilessly and one of them took out his mobile phone. The other person took out other items from the officer’s car after assaulting him. He became dizzy and later found that his two mobile phones, credit card, voter card and ₹10,000 in cash were missing from his car,” Chowdhary said.

A case under sections 394, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station, and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects.

“We identified all three suspects and have arrested two of them. Two stolen phones have been recovered from them,” she added.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mukul Singh (28) from Jagdamba Camp in Neb Sarai, and Mithun alias Deepak (22) from Chirag Delhi. The police identified the third suspect by his first name Bobby, who is also from Jagdamba Camp.