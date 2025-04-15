India’s first: Delhi Assembly to run fully on solar, to ditch 2-cr power bill

The Delhi assembly is set to become the first in India to run entirely on solar energy, with rooftop panels expected to eliminate its ₹2 crore annual power bill, officials announced on Monday. A 3,250-square metre area atop the assembly building will be covered with panels capable of generating enough power to bring the bill down to zero. The Delhi Assembly building. (PTI)

The ₹2 crore project is expected to be completed within 60 days of the tender being awarded, with tenders likely to be floated next week. Officials said the 500kV rooftop solar system will come with a 30-year warranty.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the building currently consumes about 700,000 units of electricity annually. The installation will generate around 820,000 units — not only meeting the assembly’s needs but producing a surplus.

“The surplus energy will be fed into the grid, generating revenue. This revenue will be used to cover the fixed charges of power metres. By solarising our power needs, we are planning to reduce the ₹2 crore annual power bill to zero and spread a message of embracing green energy. This project will give Delhi assembly a distinct identity across the nation. We aim to set a precedent for other legislative bodies in the country. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the system will promote the use of clean energy in governance and reduce the carbon footprint and public energy costs,” Gupta said.

As per the project document, also seen by HT, the power generation estimate shows that the 500kV system will generate nearly 60,000 kWh power in January and February, which will rise to 70,000 kWh in March, and will rise further in April and May. It will come back between 60,000 kWh and 70,000 kWh in June, and settle at nearly 60,0000 kWh in July, over 50,000 kWh in August, 50,000 kWh in September. The solar plant will generate close to 60,000 kWh in October and will continue to remain the same in the next two months.

“We hope that by the time the monsoon session of the assembly is convened, the building will be fully powered by solar energy and we will have zero power bills. In fact, the assembly will generate some revenue by selling the surplus energy to the grid,” Gupta said.

Elaborating on the features of the solar plant, an official said, “The system will come with enhanced safety features. There will be a zinc hot dip galvanized mounting structure which will be corrosion resistant. The structure will also be wind resistant and will be installed after testing in wind simulation. It will be equipped with lightning arresters (107m radius coverage), it will be UV-resistant and will come with double-insulated solar cables. The system will also have fire-rated cable glands and a remote monitoring facility.”

Officials said that wiring, earthing, and inverter-related works will take a week’s time, while the installation will take the longest period — around a month. “The final commissioning and testing can be done within 60 days from the date the tender is awarded,” said an official.

“We are working to make Delhi assembly India’s first assembly to operate entirely on solar energy. We have already held a few meetings with officials of the PWD and other departments concerned for implementing the project. A drone survey of the assembly rooftops was also conducted last week and optimal locations for solar panel installation have been identified. The system will not only meet the assembly’s energy needs but also generate 10% surplus electricity,” the assembly speaker added.