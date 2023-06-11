Chennai IndiGo flight returns to Delhi after engine snag

An Indigo flight between Delhi and Chennai on Saturday night returned to the Capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and made an emergency landing after developing an engine snag, officials aware of the development said on Sunday. The flight had 230 people on board, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a statement issued on Sunday, said the flight returned within an hour of taking off. (Representational Image/Bloomberg)

“An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in engine. The flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on-board,” DGCA said in the statement.

The airline also said the flight landed safely and was inspected for any damage, with the passengers then provided an alternate aircraft. The flight had taken off from Delhi at around 9:45 pm, returning back to the airport at 10:39 pm on Saturday night.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the statement, issued on Sunday said.