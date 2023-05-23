Tihar inmate dies by suicide hours after conviction in robbery case: Officials

A 26-year-old inmate of the Tihar central jail allegedly died by suicide on Monday evening within hours after he was convicted by a Delhi court in a robbery case, officials said on Tuesday. The director general (prisons) said that a judicial probe has been initiated into the case. (File)

The man, identified by security officials as Jawed, was produced before the court on Monday and later he was found hanging in a jail bathroom.

Sanjay Baniwal, the director general (prisons), said, “As per the security officials, Jawed hanged himself from a tap in the bathroom with the help of a cloth at 5pm at the common toilet area of the enclosure for mulahiza inmates.” He further said that the staff later took him to the jail hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

A jail official, asking not to be named, said that as per co-inmates, the deceased was in “deep depression” after getting the conviction order.

“He was reportedly crying after coming from the court. Later in the evening, he went to the bathroom, where he hanged himself with a very thick cord, made by twisting together several thinner clothes. Nobody could notice it as toilets and bathrooms are not covered under CCTV surveillance in Tihar,” he said.

Baniwal said that Jawed was convicted by the court of additional sessions judge -2 (fast track court) south, in a case of 2016 robbery case registered at Delhi’s Malviya Nagar police station.

“The court concerned has been informed about the incident and a judicial probe has been initiated into this case,” he added.

The case against Jawed was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 (Robbery), 397 (Robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, eight suicide cases were reported from different Delhi jails (Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini) in 2019. In 2020, ten such cases were reported while eight cases were reported in 2021.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290