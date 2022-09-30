Instagram Reels, YouTube videos will not be considered for admission under ECA, says DU

Delhi University officials on Thursday said performances in videos uploaded on social media websites like YouTube and Instagram will not count as public performances for consideration for admission under the extracurricular activities (ECA) quota.

Admissions for the academic year 2022-23 through the ECA quota will be done in 14 ECA categories, with trials taking place in all categories barring National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), said university officials during a webinar on Thursday. Candidates can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories.

According to the university’s information brochure for the common seat allocation system (CSAS), YouTube videos, Facebook/Instagram Reels, vlogs and other content on non-peer reviewed video streaming sites will not be considered for taking admission under the ECA category. Performances in restaurants or other private platforms not involving peer-reviewed mechanisms will also not be considered.

“YouTube uploads, and restaurant jigs, since they are all paid activities and not evaluated, will not be considered for marking as part of the public performance criteria for admission under ECA categories. Students should not send YouTube performance uploads and vlogs since they will not be counted as a public performance,” said Deepti Taneja, joint dean of DU’s cultural council office, referring to DU’s policy for ECA admissions.

Meanwhile, dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi said the dates for both the sports and ECA trials will be announced in due time. “We will announce the entire schedule for both sports and ECA trials around October 10. Students should keep visiting the websites on a regular basis,” said Gandhi.

Taneja said that in the quiz category, students will be tested on general knowledge and not on subject-specific knowledge. “Your Olympiad certificates for science, math, social science, and Hindi are not counted as general knowledge. These certificates count for academics and the score for the same is being sourced through CUET. The quiz will take into account GK certificates,” she said.

For an ECA score of 75 marks, 60 marks shall be awarded on the basis of physical trials and 15 marks shall be awarded on the basis of the submitted certificates, said DU officials.

“We are getting queries from candidates who do not have certificates but wish to apply under the ECA category… They will not be debarred just because they do not have certificates. They will get zero marks out of 15 but their score in the trials will be taken into account,” said Taneja.