Interim budget: Delhi Police allocated 11,397 crore

The central government has allocated ₹11,397.98 crore to the Delhi Police in the interim budget estimates for the 2024-25 fiscal, lower than the ₹12,128.83 crore projected to have been utilised in the 2023-24 financial year, according to the revised estimates. Senior police officers said that the increased allocation last year was made in view the G20 Summit held in September 2023. (HT photo)

The allocation is lower when compared to last financial year’s budget estimates of ₹11,932.03 crore as well, according to the interim Budget documents.

In the 2023-24 budget, the government had increased the allocation to the city police by ₹1,576.74 crore compared to the money allotted (BE) in the 2022-23 Budget. In 2022-23 Budget, the force was given ₹10,355.29 crore, and the Centre allocated ₹11,932.03 crore in 2023-24.

Senior police officers said that the increase the revised estimates was due to the G20 Summit held in September last year, for which money was spent on new infrastructure high-tech gadgets, weapons, installation of advanced technology-based CCTV cameras, issuing new uniforms to security personnel plus food and lodging, among other expenditures.

Similarly, the budget estimates allotment under the “Capital” category also saw a decline for the 2024-25 fiscal. In this category, the Delhi Police was given ₹1,289.92 crore in the previous Budget, compared to 1,106 crore allocated this year. The funds granted under the Capital head are used for adding assets to the force in terms of constructing new buildings, purchasing vehicles, weapons and other articles used for a longer period, one of the officers said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Delhi Police said, “Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the national capital territory (NCR) of Delhi. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city. The Budget provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR mega cities and model traffic system, upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, etc.”