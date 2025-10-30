‘Iran link’ in Delhi spy case, police say

A day after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 59-year-old man from Seemapuri for allegedly running a fake passport racket, senior investigators on Wednesday claimed the accused and his brother had “deliberately tried to share maps and documents” linked to an India-based nuclear project with officials in Iran. Police, however, said the documents might be fabricated to portray them as scientists, and the investigation is ongoing.

The accused, Adil Hussaini, was arrested and booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery in connection with the alleged passport scam. Investigators said Hussaini was “mainly involved” in arranging fake travel documents to help people, including his brother, visit Gulf countries.

His brother, Akhtar Hussain Ahmed, considered the prime accused in the espionage case, was arrested on October 17 from his Versova home in Mumbai by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Ahmed was allegedly found in possession of two fake Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) identity cards.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Ahmed had access to sensitive information, as he had been visiting BARC for a long time. We suspect he might have used that information to create designs and documents and shared it with his associates in Gulf countries. Hussaini also travelled to Pakistan in the recent past, though none of them have any business there.”

Outside the Special Cell office, a person known to Hussaini told HT, asking not to be named, “We are all shocked. Hussaini is no spy… He has never stayed in Mumbai or gone to BARC. This makes no sense. His family is worried.” The acquaintance added, “He has worked abroad in different firms, but that does not make him a spy.”