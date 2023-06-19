Irani slams Kejriwal over Delhi CM house work

Union minister for women and child development, Smriti Irani, on Sunday slammed Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over spending ₹40 crore on renovating the CM’s official residence. Irani was addressing a public meeting in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. Union minister Smriti Irani. (HT Photo)

“Shame on such a CM who makes a sheesh mahal for himself at ₹40 crore but cannot provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi. He lures people by promising free electricity but is not able to deliver electricity,” Irani said. The public meeting was held under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing outreach programme on completing nine years of governance.

The union minister also weighed in on the controversy regarding the inauguration of the East Delhi campus of IP University. “Kejriwal reached to cut the ribbon in the university where I myself laid the foundation stone. The same thing happened with 400 buses for which Modi government gave money and he tried to take credit,” Irani said.

Government officials did not respond to requests for comments.