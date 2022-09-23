Jamia reopens registration for CUET aspirants

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday reopened registrations on its admission portal for students who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on Friday. The decision comes amid repeated requests from students who had failed to register on the university portal during the earlier stipulated window. The registration window will stay open from Friday till Monday.

Unlike the other Central government universities in the national capital that have adopted CUET as the basis for admissions to nearly all courses, Jamia has opted to make CUET scores the basis for admitting students to 10 undergraduate programmes in the 2022-23 academic session. Besides filling out the CUET form, students interested in applying for these courses were required to register on the JMI admission portal as well.

In a notice issued on Friday, Jamia said that it was giving one last chance for registration on “repeated requests from stakeholders.” This is the fourth time that registrations have been opened for applicants by the university. The university kept the portal open for CUET-appearing students till May 25, again between August 27 and 29 and later between September 3 and 6.