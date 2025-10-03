JNU Dussehra row: Student groups trade charges over effigies, violence

Dussehra celebrations on Thursday turned heated amid a slew of accusations and counter-accusations between various student groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). ABVP defends Ravan Dahan with posters of ‘naxal leaders’; Left unions allege Islamophobia, deny assault on Shobha Yatra near Sabarmati Tea Point. (ANI Grab)

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and Left-wing student groups, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA), accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of “using religion for political propaganda”. AISA, in a statement, alleged that ABVP organised a Ravan dahan in which former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam—both undertrial in cases relating to anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots conspiracy—were being depicted as Ravana.

“This is a blatant and dastardly display of Islamophobia, exploiting religious sentiments to harvest political benefits,” JNUSU said in a statement.

JNUSU joint secretary Vaibhav Meena, who is affiliated with ABVP said, “On Vijayadashmi, JNUSU had given a call that we would perform the ‘dahan’ of Naxal-like Ravan, of naxal forces... ‘Ravan Dahan’ was done at Sabarmati with photos of all naxal leaders, and those with naxal ideology like Afzal Guru, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, G Sai Baba, Charu Majumdar.”

Meanwhile, ABVP alleged that Left-wing student groups attacked a Durga Puja idol immersion procession at JNU.

In a statement, the ABVP said Left groups, including AISA, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), “violently attacked” the immersion procession near the Sabarmati Tea Point around 7 pm, claiming that several male and female students were injured in stone-pelting. It also claimed they were abused.

ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said, “This is not just an attack on a religious event, but a direct attack on the university’s festive tradition and the faith of the students. The ABVP will not tolerate such cultural aggression at any cost.”

Meena also condemned the incident and said, “Durga Puja of the 9-day Navratri is also done at JNU. Immersion of the idol is done on Vijayadashami. So, a ‘Shobha Yatra’ was also being taken out. (after the Ravan Dahan)... When Shobha Yatra was being taken out around the campus, Left Parties were present at Sabarmati Tea Point as they had organised an effigy burning there...They want to cause disturbance in the Shobha Yatra...They had changed their venue and then they came to Sabarmati Tea Point. When our Shobha Yatra reached there, the Leftists hurled shoes and slippers at the Shobha Yatra. Students in the Yatra suffered injuries.”

JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, who is affiliated with the AISA, denied the allegations and, instead, claimed ABVP raised slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” and “Yogi ji’s bulldozer justice”, adding that “They then started waving slippers. We formed a human chain to stop violence... But they tried for half an hour to stoke violence”.

Reacting to the alleged posters of Khalid and Imam, he said, “We gave a call from JNUSU that they cannot do this and that it is wrong.”

There was no immediate response from the JNU administration over the issue.