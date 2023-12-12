JNU to impose strict curbs, fines up to 20,000 on protests on campus

Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) can now face a penalty of ₹20,000 for staging a dharna, hold a hunger strike, and for protesting around the residence of any university official or within a 100-meter radius of any academic and administrative complex, according to a new Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual. Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual was approved the university’s executive council. (HT Photo)

The manual, which lists the ‘rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University’ is the latest among such documents which are updated by the University from time to time. It says that the rules were,approved by JNU’s executive council on November 24.

The university has uploaded the manual on the JNU website, jnu.ac.in

When contacted JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said the rules were “already in place”. “We have not increased the amount of fine. It was already there. It is just that the Delhi high court had asked JNU to legally draft it in the manual. The manual was unanimously passed during the executive council meeting held last month and even members of the teachers’ union were present there,” she said.

“The JNU administration under me has not fined any student for merely protesting on the campus. We have rather removed all the fines that were imposed on students by the previous administration,” she added.

Fines, according to the manual, range from ₹500 – for smoking in prohibited locations such as public places, in health care, educational or government facilities and on public transport -- to up to ₹6,000 for holding events without prior permission, like a freshers welcome event. Students can also be fined ₹6,000 for not disclosing their identity when asked to do so by a faculty or employee of the university or security personnel, the manual says.

Further, dharnas, gheraos, and other kinds of demonstrations can now attract a fine of ₹20,000, the document says. This agitations include obstruction of roads and pathways leading to faculty or staff quarters.

Printing, circulating or pasting posters/pamphlets (text or picture) carrying derogatory religious, or anti-national remarks will attract a fine of ₹10,000, the manual says.

Similar fines will be levied for obstruction or damage of electronic devices at the time of any evidence collection by security staff; violation of rules, orders or circular of the competent authority. The guilty students may also be evicted from the hostel for two semesters or rusticated and declared out of bounds of the JNU campus for two semesters, the manual adds.

“The proposed manual was thoroughly scrutinised and modified by incorporating all suggestions given by committee members as well as officers of university. I have no doubt that the manual is an important document, which provides adequate guidance to all concerned students in the matters pertinent to the day-to-day administration.” Professor N. Janardhana Raju, JNU Chief Proctor, said in the document.

Earlier, JNU’s executive council approved stringent fines and curbs on protests in the University on February 3, including fines ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000. However, the university withdrew the manual in March, following protests by students and some members of the faculty. The university, however, cited “unspecified administrative reasons” while withdrawing the manual.

Reacting to the updated manual on Monday, JNU Students Union demanded that the university must immediately revoke the revised rules.

“The stringent measures outlined in the manual are aimed at stifling the vibrant campus culture that has defined JNU for decades. Such excessive regulations are intended to discourage open discussions, dissent, and intellectual exploration, which are fundamental to the spirit of our university. According to the new manual, protests before any academic building can lead to rustication, eviction from the hostel and a fine of Rs.20,000. Moreover, a student who commits any act that the JNU admin considers to be of moral turpitude can be fined up to Rs.10,000,” JNU students union said in a statement.

“The JNUSU demands that the university administration immediately revoke the new manual... Decisions affecting the entire student community should be made collectively, ensuring diverse perspectives are considered. We appeal to the student community to stand united against the attempts of the administration to impose the new dictatorial CPO manual, and come together protect the essence of JNU – a space that fosters critical thinking, inclusivity, and the fearless pursuit of knowledge,” it added.

Ananya Kumar, a second year MA student said, “The manual criminalises many things starting from class campaigning to graffiti. Class campaigns are a very integral part of student interaction in the university. If there is any issue relating to hostels, infrastructure etc, we have class campaigns.”

Further, he added, “It was brought in earlier too and then withdrawn. This time, it was passed in the executive council, which comprises mostly administrative officials.” He claimed that it had bypassed the academic council, from which it required approval, and that teachers had tried to oppose it earlier.