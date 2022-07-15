JNU lab attendant arrested for allegedly molesting minor
A 52-year-old lab attendant working at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was on Friday arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl who used to take tuition classes from his son at their campus home, police said on Friday.
“On July 11, the police control room received a call regarding a molestation case involving a minor girl in Paschimabad inside the JNU campus”, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said.
Also Read:Ludhiana | Man booked for 21-year-old daughter’s molestation
“The caller alleged that his eight-year-old daughter had gone to take her tuition classes at the private tutor’s house at Paschimabad, where the teacher’s father allegedly touched and kissed her cheek. After returning home, the girl told her father about it. The father in turn informed us,” said the DCP.
The tutor’s father was arrested the same day.
The lab attendant has been booked for molestation, assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe, a case regarding which was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station under Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 and 354 B and relevant section of the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act.
JNU rector Ajay Kumar Dubey said that he has not received any information regarding the case.
-
PM Modi 'anguished' as 5 die in Delhi's Alipur wall collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur area, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable. Following this, a total of four fire tenders were pressed into action.
-
Delhi University’s rank falls in the NIRF ranking 2022
The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 13th position this year in the ministry of education's National Institutional Ranking Framework. The seventh edition of NIRF rankings was announced on Friday by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Delhi University is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which bagged the second and third positions, respectively in the NIRF under the university category.
-
Four members of a family found dead in north east Delhi: Police
Four members of a family were reportedly found dead at their residence in north east Delhi's Jafrabad on Friday afternoon, police said adding that investigation is in its early stages. Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed the incident and said four persons have been reportedly found dead in a house in Jafrabad.
-
Delhi: At least 5 killed, 9 injured after godown wall collapses in Alipur
In a tragic incident, at least five persons were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. Fourteen persons rescued from the debris, were rushed to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. A senior police officer said that a total of 14 injured persons were admitted to the hospital.
-
Coal smuggling case: WB law minister, legislator evade ED questioning in Delhi
A day after being issued notices in connection with the coal smuggling case, officials in the Enforcement Directorate said that West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress legislator from Purulia's Baghmundi constituency Sushanta Mahato did not turn up at the central agency's Delhi office on Friday for questioning. ED officials said that there was no communication from Ghatak till Friday afternoon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics