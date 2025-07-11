JNU slams students for trying to block Vice President’s cavalcade

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Thursday condemned an attempt by some students to block the cavalcade of the Vice President during his visit to the campus and notified that the university has taken serious note of the incident. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“Unfortunately, a few students attempted to disrupt the proceedings and tried to block the cavalcade of the Vice President. Such actions not only violate the principles of democratic expression but also tarnish the image of the university. While JNU fully respects the right to peaceful protest, it strongly discourages any form of unlawful or disruptive behaviour,” the university said in its notice.

It added, “The university has taken serious note of this incident and directed the security branch to submit a detailed report.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had visited the university to inaugurate the First Annual Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

The incident occurred as a part of the JNU Students’ Union’s (JNUSU) ongoing hunger strike which entered its 15th day on Thursday. JNUSU members staged a protest outside the Convention Centre where the Vice President was present.

JNUSU, in a statement, said the protest was part of their ongoing demands, which include reinstating the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), ensuring hostel accommodation for research scholars throughout the duration of their studies, withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings against students, and shelving of the proposed changes to the Means-cum-Merit (MCM) fellowship.

The union also opposed the invitation to Vice President Dhankhar, alleging he had made “anti-constitutional” statements in the past.